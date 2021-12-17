Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $136.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zai Lab traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 8370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZLAB. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.
In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,026,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.