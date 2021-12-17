Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Graham worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $571.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $461.44 and a one year high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.61.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

