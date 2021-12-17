Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,295 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2,726.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FL opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

