Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $4,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,398,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after buying an additional 547,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITC opened at $14.76 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

