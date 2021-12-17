Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Conn’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CONN opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

