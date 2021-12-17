Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ZTAQU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTAQU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.