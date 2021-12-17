Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in November

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,011,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 3,617,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $3.17 on Friday. ZIP has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIZTF. Citigroup downgraded ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

