ZUM TOKEN Price Down 11.4% This Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $415,603.50 and $529.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 69,811,986,488 coins and its circulating supply is 19,811,986,488 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

