Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Short Interest Update

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the November 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $237,407.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,297 shares of company stock worth $2,976,542. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUO stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

