Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,849,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,859,723. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

