-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,538 shares of company stock worth $1,371,984. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

FOLD traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 3,972,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,861. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

