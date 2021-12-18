-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INKT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. 372,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,138. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.