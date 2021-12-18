$0.18 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 135.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after buying an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

