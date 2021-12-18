$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 1,903,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

