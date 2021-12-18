$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Ameren posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

AEE traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $86.41. 2,589,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,378. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

