$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.29. 2,879,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,659. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

