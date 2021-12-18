0xcert Price Down 2.2% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $759,308.40 and $84,227.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00041433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007271 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

