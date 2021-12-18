$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,717. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

