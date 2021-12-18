-$1.27 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 209.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,570 shares of company stock worth $3,205,743 over the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.