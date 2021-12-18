$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $147.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 43,822 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 264.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 301,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

