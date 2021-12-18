-$1.47 EPS Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($3.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.90) to ($9.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,184 shares of company stock valued at $13,070,276. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

