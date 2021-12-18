$10.98 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce sales of $10.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $98.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.21 million to $100.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $2,841,499 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 397,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $704.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

