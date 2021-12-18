1,013,528 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,013,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,188,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.95% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

