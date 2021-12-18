$133.30 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post $133.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.20 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $134.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $656.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,916 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 414,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 320,998 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 282,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 217,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.71 million, a P/E ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

