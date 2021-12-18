$134.63 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce $134.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $129.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $534.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $552.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. 958,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Merchants by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

