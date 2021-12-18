$147.92 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce sales of $147.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $112.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $494.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $682.14 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

TXG stock traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.45. 868,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,673. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.42. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $5,981,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,902 shares of company stock valued at $42,165,262. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

