$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report sales of $18.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.73 million and the lowest is $17.25 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $17.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $74.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

GAIN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 162,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,228. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

