180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,458 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY opened at $121.13 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.