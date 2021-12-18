$212.48 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $212.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.30 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $177.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $783.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $781.34 million to $785.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $791.85 million, with estimates ranging from $772.60 million to $818.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,161 shares of company stock worth $1,170,886. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.