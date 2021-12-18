225 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after buying an additional 362,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $25,406,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $9,427,000. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.37.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

