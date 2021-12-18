27,200 Shares in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Bought by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

NASDAQ TCBC opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56. TC Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

