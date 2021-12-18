280 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $932.57 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,030.03 and a 200-day moving average of $809.69. The firm has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.