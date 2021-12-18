$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the highest is $3.92 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after buying an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 320.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $4,524,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 3,799,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,177. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

