3,311 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

PEG opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

