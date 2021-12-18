$364.12 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report sales of $364.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $368.91 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $389.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DLB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

