$37.04 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post sales of $37.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $137.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

