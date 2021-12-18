$397.02 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $397.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.53.

GTLS traded down $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.87. The company had a trading volume of 588,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.84. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

