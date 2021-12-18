$4.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $7.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $29.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,251,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

