$4.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.37. 3,237,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,047. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.27. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

