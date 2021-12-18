4,689 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

