$53.10 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $53.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.60 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $56.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.
On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ GABC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 146,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.
