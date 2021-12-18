$53.10 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $53.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.60 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $56.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 146,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

