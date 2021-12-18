$543.50 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report sales of $543.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.30 million and the highest is $548.86 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.77. 8,679,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,540. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.69.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

