$639.67 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report $639.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.91 million and the highest is $642.78 million. Visteon reported sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of VC stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 539,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 231.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 88.7% in the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

