$7.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce sales of $7.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the lowest is $7.65 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $29.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $29.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $336,954,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.08 on Wednesday, hitting $313.41. 7,941,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.62. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

