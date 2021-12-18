$74.78 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce sales of $74.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.08 million to $78.88 million. Wingstop posted sales of $63.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $285.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.55 million to $289.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $341.65 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $350.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.72.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

WING traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 615,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

