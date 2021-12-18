$8.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce $8.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.89 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $34.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.17. 5,579,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.37. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.