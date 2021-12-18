$8.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce $8.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.89 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $34.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Honeywell International stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.17. 5,579,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.37. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.