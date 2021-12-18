Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $433.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $354.00 to $433.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.07.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

