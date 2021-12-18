Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $415.65 and last traded at $407.48, with a volume of 29708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.30.
The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.07.
In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.85.
Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.