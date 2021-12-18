Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $415.65 and last traded at $407.48, with a volume of 29708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.30.

The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.07.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.85.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

