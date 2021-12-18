Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture updated its FY22 guidance to $10.32-10.60 EPS.

NYSE ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.85. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.07.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

