Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACCD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.83. Accolade has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

